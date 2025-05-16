Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

