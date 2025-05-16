Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

PTVE stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

