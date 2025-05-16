PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
