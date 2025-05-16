PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCK. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

