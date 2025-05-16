Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

