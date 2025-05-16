Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 685,307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Plains GP by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,977 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.