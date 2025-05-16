Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 702 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLR opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.20. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.