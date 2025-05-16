Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Asure Software by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 773,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,364.65. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,645 shares in the company, valued at $476,450. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $10.00 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

