Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Immersion were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Immersion by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $249.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 59,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $502,149.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,065,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,949,049.52. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

