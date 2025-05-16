Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 102,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

