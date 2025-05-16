Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Natixis purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.