Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 81.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.17 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $372.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

