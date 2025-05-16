Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $314,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,912 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 76,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $714.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.