Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $329,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

