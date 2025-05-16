Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 106,553 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GoPro were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday.

GoPro Stock Performance

GPRO stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

About GoPro

(Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.