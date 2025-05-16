Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,980 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of ELVN opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,330. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $122,606.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,458.64. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,145. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.