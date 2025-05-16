Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 23,370 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,276,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 583,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 806,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.