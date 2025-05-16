Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 907 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 323,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,400.06. The trade was a 14.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Lowney acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,125.38. This trade represents a 32.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGR

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.