Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Repay were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 782,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 350,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 626,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Repay Stock Down 8.4%

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

