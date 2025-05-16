Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,668.62. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

