Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $895.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

