Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,733 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,978,000 after buying an additional 456,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,354,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 2,286,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 177,357 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 77,435 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

