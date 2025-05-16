Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. This represents a 84.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,417. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 825,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

