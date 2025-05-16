PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $103.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

PVH Trading Down 2.0%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

