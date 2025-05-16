Q2 Earnings Estimate for Enhabit Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Enhabit in a research note issued on Sunday, May 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.7%

EHAB stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enhabit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enhabit by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enhabit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

