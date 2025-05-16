Q2 EPS Estimate for Amprius Technologies Raised by Analyst

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMPX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.23. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,140. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.