Q2 EPS Estimates for Apogee Therapeutics Raised by Wedbush

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.03) EPS.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APGE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 968,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after purchasing an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 518,300 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $139,809.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,606.06. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

