Q2 EPS Estimates for Co-Diagnostics Lifted by HC Wainwright

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CODX. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. D Boral Capital raised shares of Co-Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 563.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.