Q2 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics Reduced by Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CTMX stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

