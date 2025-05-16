Q3 Earnings Estimate for Crane NXT Issued By Northland Capmk

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crane NXT in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Crane NXT Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Crane NXT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,517,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 499,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
