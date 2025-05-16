Q3 Earnings Estimate for Crane NXT Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crane NXT in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,517,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 499,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

