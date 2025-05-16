Q3 Earnings Estimate for Varex Imaging Issued By B. Riley

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Varex Imaging in a report released on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.