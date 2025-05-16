Q3 Earnings Forecast for ARWR Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $583,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,055,219.95. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

