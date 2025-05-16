Q3 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Issued By Barrington Research

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

