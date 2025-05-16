Q3 EPS Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Cut by Analyst

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,454. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

