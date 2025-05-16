Q3 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.