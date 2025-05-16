Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 target price on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,935.24. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $50,944 in the last three months. 30.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.77.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 36.96% and a negative net margin of 3,968.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum-Si incorporated will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

