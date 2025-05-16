Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:FCR Q3 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.
