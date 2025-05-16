Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $35,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,896. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $227,353 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

