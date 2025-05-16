Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

