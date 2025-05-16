Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:TRU Q3 Earnings

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TSE:TRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Trulieve Cannabis in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Trulieve Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

