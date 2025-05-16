Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 222.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RZLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rezolute by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Price Performance

RZLT opened at $3.56 on Friday. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RZLT shares. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,739.15. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,154.90. The trade was a 14.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 in the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

