Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Price

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.2%

WTRG opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $102,600,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $94,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after buying an additional 1,597,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.