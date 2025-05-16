Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $508.38.

NYSE UNH opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.72 and its 200 day moving average is $515.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

