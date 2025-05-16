Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,947,622 shares of company stock worth $89,994,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

