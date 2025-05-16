ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

ROBO stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $978.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

