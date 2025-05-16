Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for Gogo Q2 Earnings

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gogo by 357.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,092 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gogo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oakleigh Thorne purchased 30,173 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

