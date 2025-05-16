Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Cadre Earnings

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cadre in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Cadre has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

