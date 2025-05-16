Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $69.89 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

