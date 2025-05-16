Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 270.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLDB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.