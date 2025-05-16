Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

